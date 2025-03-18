Short Final: Follow the Leader

I flew my Bonanza into Cleveland Hopkins International Airport years ago to visit someone, and was not fully prepared for the departure. The midday arrival at KCLE was relatively calm, but I wasn’t prepared for the late afternoon/early evening regional jet rush hour. As I started to taxi, ground control was issuing instructions faster than an auctioneer with a hot date after work.

There are set taxi routes with coded names that all the regional pilots know. But visiting piston pilots don’t have a clue, and neither are they expected to. So, controllers tend to be very patient with us.