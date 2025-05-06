NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Short Final: Oshkosh Shortcut

There are some perks to flying for the show organizers.

Credit: FlightAware24

Many years ago, during my first year working for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s publications department during the midsummer extravaganza (now known as AirVenture), I learned a secret for shortcutting the traffic into Wittman Field. I had tagged along on an early morning air-to-air photo shoot and when we turned back inbound, I overheard the photo plane pilot identifying the flight with a discreet coded phrase. We were cleared directly to the runway, bypassing all the other incoming traffic. I asked him what would happen if I tried it, myself, if I needed to run an errand in my little Grumman. He told me not to even think about it.

And if you think I’m going to reveal it now, you can forget it. (Because I have.)

Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
