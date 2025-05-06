Short Final: Oshkosh Shortcut

Many years ago, during my first year working for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s publications department during the midsummer extravaganza (now known as AirVenture), I learned a secret for shortcutting the traffic into Wittman Field. I had tagged along on an early morning air-to-air photo shoot and when we turned back inbound, I overheard the photo plane pilot identifying the flight with a discreet coded phrase. We were cleared directly to the runway, bypassing all the other incoming traffic. I asked him what would happen if I tried it, myself, if I needed to run an errand in my little Grumman. He told me not to even think about it.