Top Letters And Comments, April 3, 2020

FAA Stops Medical Enforcement Until June 30
This FAA enforcement policy for expired medical certificates (the non-enforcement policy between March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020) leaves a big open question about pilot insurance policies. The FAA did not extend the effective date of medical certificates expiring during this time period, the FAA just said it won’t bring enforcement actions.
The typical aviation insurance policy contains a requirement that the PIC “must have a current and proper medical certificate”. Since the FAA did not extend the effective date of a medical certificate expiring between March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, a pilot flying during that period with a medical that expires during that period will not have a “current and proper” medical certificate, and therefore will not have insurance coverage in effect.
The aviation insurance companies need to come forward and state that a pilot who qualifies for enforcement relief under the FAA temporary policy will also be treated as having a “current and proper” medical certificate for purposes of the insurance policies.
Flight Instruction: Just Say No
Agree 100%.
But, after the economy has finished cratering, airlines limp back into some form of normalcy, the pilot shortage we thought would be on the horizon will have evaporated with the contraction of the number of seats in the air at any one time, and we have to take the next few years to beat down the unemployment stats…does anyone really think that there will be extra funds at hand in most people’s checking accounts for something as secondary to maintaining real life as flight instruction?
9/11 (I was instructing part time back then.) had a close to a year effect on the numbers of hours I flew and stranded a whole bunch of youngling captain wannabes in the CFI time building (or scraping) conundrum. I’m pretty sure, while 2001 was only 4 or 5 days until there was (limited) resumption of activity, keeping everyone and most businesses locked up for 6-8 weeks will have a more dramatic effect. Not trying to sow fear and angst…just trying to take a clear view of reality.
Stay home, certainly. Stay healthy, certainly. Don’t be stupid and lick subway grab handles and cough on veggies at the supermarket. We are all in this together, but the other side is going to be a lot different than it was on January 1 of this year.
The fragility of GA is something this measure (shutting down flight instruction) ignores. GA has been teetering on collapse even before this. FBOs struggle and routinely fail or change hands. Municipalities struggle to fund community airports. Flight schools fail frequently. Major aviation manufacturers and parts suppliers fail or merge (Mooney, Mattituck, etc.). The pilot population has collapsed in the last 30 years. If flight schools fail, that will be a bigger problem. The municipal funding for airports will be under severe pressure after this, because of huge tax shortfalls during this massive economy shutdown. What I am saying is that there may be no GA to return to, if we insist on shutting down the last little thing.
SubSonex Project: First Flights and More
Good article. It does a good job of reminding us that building a plane is a whole lot more than just assembling the parts. Flight testing, if done properly, requires patience, adherence to the plan, and being ready when, not if, things don’t go as expected. You need to bring your A game for every test flight. Even well-known kits with many flying examples still have the potential to surprise you.
Poll: At This Point, Are You Planning to Attend AirVenture?
- For me, with a possibly compromised immune system and being 74, it depends on if there is an immunization for it or if I have recovered from a bout of COVID-19. – William L.
No way. Remarkable how many (at least on this forum) are willing to ignore basic aviation concepts such as Risk Management in their decision to attend OSH this year. How could we go from lock-down to crowds of 100,000 in the time remaining before departure? There is no way that EAA could make a decision in the face of COVID before July at the earliest with any semblance of confidence of crowd safety. At that point the logistics for exhibitors would be insurmountable. I would expect that the level of attendance would be too small to justify the show in any case.