Top Letters And Comments, July 15, 2022

Early elevators in buildings required elevator operators using multiple levers to ‘drive’ the elevator car to the correct floor, match the floor height, and open doors in the right sequence. Later, pushbutton elevators were invented that did all those functions automatically. But the general public was distrustful of this newfangled technology and resisted riding on elevators without an operator for many years.

Until the elevator operators went on strike.

Very quickly, people chose automation over inconvenience. Pushbutton elevators rapidly took over. In NYC, the few remaining elevator operators are either driving older freight elevators, or performing a largely ceremonial role.

While there is a large technological gulf between elevators and airplanes (or even automobiles), I find many of the same themes playing out as automation becomes more and more capable.

Kirk W.

My father helped program the F18 ACLS for aircraft carriers. The Navy guys didn’t want to let go of the controls… they had to get Marines to do the testing.

I can see the same thing here until pilots get comfortable the plane will not try to kill them. It is this way with all new tech.

As a child in the 60s, I was brought into the Atlanta ARTCC by my father. It was smoke filled, with chain smoking controllers punching the keyboards as they stared at the screen with a cursor sweep going around. I was then led to a room where airplanes were being pushed around on a table. People were on headsets listening and moving the planes with sticks. I asked what are these guys doing… they were tracking planes in case the radars go down. Yes, the controllers didn’t trust the new computerized radar system. But, that was the 60s.

About 20 years later, I was working on those ATC systems as a technician… and controller smoking was what caused most of the failures. Now they cannot live without the modernized computer controlled ATC systems… how things change.

Richard G.

It is interesting that so many people seem to be afraid of hydrogen, but think nothing of riding around with many gallons of an equally flammable liquid in their cars and airplanes. From a safety standpoint, hydrogen is actually safer than gasoline. It burns with a low-luminosity flame that emits little radiant heat. Being much lighter than air, any that is spilled or leaks out will quickly rise and disperse. Gasoline is heavier than air, its vapors hang close to the ground, and it burns with a highly radiant flame that can burn you even if you are some distance from the flames. Hydrogen’s biggest problem is that it must be stored as a cryogenic liquid, requiring exotic materials for containment, and specialized handling techniques. You can’t fill up your plane and then let it sit for days before flying again. Do that and the fuel will vaporize and disappear. So, it’s a great fuel, but not something your average line jockey would know how to handle.

John Mc.

