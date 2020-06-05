Top Letters And Comments, June 5, 2020

The Future Will Be A Little Late This Year

Loss of the brain—mouth connection is certainly embarrassing, but not as embarrassing as loss of the brain—pilot connection. Even though he had probably never heard of Socrates, one of my favorite old flight instructors frequently employed the Socratic method in the airplane as a way to prompt a desired response. On one particular flight I couldn’t seem to get past the mental IMC I was suffering to get where he wanted me to go. It was a windy day, perfect for learning about ground reference maneuvers, but nothing was making sense. I was getting pushed out of the outside of the downwind turn requiring “heroic” bank angles (my CFI’s description) or pushed over my ground point on the upwind side. Imagine the following in a slow, droll, southern accent:

CFI: “Look out the front; what’s your eyes tellin’ you?”

ME: “The wind is pushing us to the left?”

CFI: [Pause while waiting for me to get it.]

ME: [Not getting it.]

CFI: “What’s your bank angle tellin’ you?”

ME: “It’s at 20 degrees.”

CFI: [Pause while waiting for me to get it.]

ME: [Not getting it.]

CFI: “What’s your BRAIN tellin’ you?”

Apparently, my brain wasn’t speaking to me at that moment.

Mark S.

When position reporting over HF was the order of the day in oceanic and remote airspace, not wasting the achievement of having raised a radio operator on HF by talking before thinking or even first rehearsing before talking was a lesson a person would never want to learn twice. In the most extreme cases it could make the difference between getting a higher altitude for fuel savings or not. Then transitioning back to one’s native VHF airspace was sometimes such a relief that relief was palpable and guess what – sloppiness crept in.

John K.

Accident Probe: Professionalism

Getting lax in following the most basic rules, like allowed medication and health, is sadly common in all fields of transportation, and the old pros are no less affected than the young tyros.

Just because you have done it before without any problems makes it safe to do it again!

Tord E.

It seems the FAA is quick to claim accidents are the result of drugs if any are found. Was this really the issue, or where there training or performance issues that the FAA didn’t investigate?

James L.

