Top Letters And Comments, May 12, 2023

Sporty’s Launches Learn To Fly Month

As a full-time flight instructor for over 20 years and a promoter of New-Starts in aviation, where we have used Sporty’s “Learn to Fly” Online program as a curriculum for the Coachella Valley Youth Education Aviation Program, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Sporty’s for their outstanding work in flight training and their unwavering contributions and dedication to encouraging young people in aviation. Sporty’s efforts have made a significant difference in facilitating the future of aspiring pilots and promoting a genuine passion for flying among the youth. The impact that Sporty’s has had on the flight training industry is truly remarkable and deserving of admiration.

Thank you, Sporty’s, for your invaluable donations. Your commitment to excellence has positively influenced the lives of many aspiring aviators. Your dedication to nurturing the next generation of pilots is truly commendable.

Rafael Sierra, Former President CVYAEP

Cathay Pacific Pilot Cadets To Work Gates

Two months may be a bit long but two months spread over several airport jobs may well serve to increase the future pilots’ understanding of passenger/ground handling and help them to handle day-to-day difficulties better. Decades ago, the “line boys” connecting the ground power and setting the chocks at Paris CDG used to be pilot academy trainees doing this as part of their “on-the-job training”. Aviation (and commercial aviation even more so) is a team effort and knowing the part of the other team players first-hand is a huge bonus. (This is true for ATC as well. While we might not be allowed to control a sector, just watching TRACON or Tower operations – or trying one’s hand at an ATC sim – will improve the understanding of the challenges involved.)

Siegfried L.

I’m a little shocked that the PA would be opposed to any training. Learn from the ground up including all phases of any operations. My boss, the owner of our company, called me one day and asked why did you started in the Paint shop. I explained I could have come in as your IA/QA but had never painted a plane. I knew the “book steps” but wanted to see the ops first-hand. He just laughed. Some could argue it was a waste of two years but what I gained from that 2-years was immeasurable in terms of being an effective IA.

E.K.

[…] Smells like a thinly veiled attempt to put bodies at the gate. If they really wanted to give them breadth and depth of the operation, have them sit in with dispatchers, crew schedulers, play gopher for the mechanics, then work ground service. I’m sure I missed a few positions, but the gate agent job is most certainly one of the least educational.

Dexter M.

How To Convert A Motorcycle To An Electric Airplane In 501 Easy Steps

A really good summary of the current state of electric aviation. Paul Dye does a really good job of describing the issues of modifying existing systems to an airplane, and also emphasizes the fact that most manufacturers really don’t want to get involved in the aviation industry. He is realistic about the limitations of battery powered aircraft, but also adventurous enough to turn it into a learning experience. That is what experimental aviation is all about.

John Mc.

Motor gliders are a logical place for this development work, particularly high performance motor gliders with L/D ks over 40:1. Battery energy density is still the most limiting factor, but not to the extent that it is for GA aircraft. This is due to the practicality of quick-swappable battery packs for this class of aircraft. There are already a few commercially available birds in this category built around swappable packs that are right on the edge of practicality. These aircraft tend to operate in and out of the same gliderport, so having one unit on the charger and the other in the air can work well. Larger swappable power packs could make sense in conventional training aircraft in some situations as well, but the bigger the bird, the greater the difficulty of pulling off this approach.

Otis Holt

In 1909 Louis Bleriot crossed the English Channel, a distance of 22 SM. Just 18 years later Charles Lindbergh crossed the Atlantic Ocean non-stop, a distance of 3,600 SM. Both flights established the State of the Art at the time they were flown. At this point in time, electric aviation is at the “Bleriot stage”. It is difficult to conceive that there will be a change in battery energy density that will move us to the “Lindbergh stage”. If it does occur, it is likely that the technology will have nothing in common with current battery technology.

kenbob87

Poll: Where Do You Stand On Electric Airplanes Now?