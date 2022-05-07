Top Letters And Comments, May 6, 2022

My Fleeting But Memorable Fling With The AN-225

My then-young son Peter and I were attending the Paris Air Show in 1989. We were walking down a fence line in the parking lot abutting runway 03. It was a plane spotter’s paradise. Everything on short final was passing overhead and touching down a few dozen yards away. I saw the AN-225 with Buran attached on an extended left downwind and we waited. Soon the largest aircraft in the world roared over our heads, and her “centipede” landing gear mashed onto the runway. Mriya was breathtaking, and its unfathomable demise seems a fitting metaphor for these troubled times. It’s great you had a chance to climb aboard, Paul, especially with Mr. Deakin…

Tim C.

I also had the opportunity to tour the AN225 at BDL in March 1991. I was the Tower Supervisor at the time. I have a video of my then 8-month-old daughter sitting in the left seat. The flight crew got a kick out of her trying to reach the controls.

I remember watching the takeoff from the tower. They used 9450 feet of the 9500′ runway. I have that VHS video buried somewhere in a closet.

John K.

Not an Antonov, but that’s the same weird feeling I get whenever I see N106US (the Miracle on the Hudson airplane). I flew ship 106 into Las Vegas the week prior to the splash down. I left it dry and reusable, but of course birds weren’t a factor. Too bad they didn’t get Mriya out of there.

Tim A.

A Radar Primer

Fascinating information. The limitations of radar, even today’s most sophisticated versions, is why some of the best advice I ever received was, “look out the damn window!” It happened when I was getting the weather information from a newbie FSS fellow in Laramie many years ago. He finished his briefing with “you shouldn’t have any trouble—good VFR all the way”. Just then one of the most experienced FSS guys walked in, overheard the tail end of the briefing, and began chastising the newbie. Exact language I don’t remember, but it was something like, “don’t ever tell a pilot that he won’t have any trouble and that it’s good VFR all the way!” And he finished with “look out the damn window”—as it happened, a snow squall was moving in right then which engulfed us over the next few minutes.

Of course, back then all radar information was pretty old, and it was transmitted by wet fax from the NWS, but even today it still makes good sense to “look out the damn window”, no matter how current and accurate the weather information seems to be.

Cary A.

Very well written article. This coming from someone who designed (airborne) color weather RADAR in my younger days. (Our claim to fame was to paint an area on the display where the signal was so attenuated from precip that you couldn’t be sure what was behind it. (See Southern Airways flight 242.) And, at the time, we had a mathematical genius who was developing our airborne Doppler RADAR.)

Era P.

