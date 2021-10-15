Top Letters And Comments, October 15, 2021

Why Diamond’s Electric DA40 Could Be A Corner Turner

Going the STC route is certainly an interesting approach. It’s inevitable that in the not-too-distant future (20, 50 years?) we will see a majority of new vehicles and light GA aircraft powered by something other than just an internal combustion engine, whether we like it or not. Either the industry works to iron out the issues now so we have somewhat-useful vehicles in the future, or we resist kicking and screaming until the inevitable happens and we have to start the work of adapting only then.

Gary Baluha

An objective and well-reasoned view of the potential marketplace—and the problems of fitting a potential product into [that] market.

Most electric manufacturers try to fit a square peg into a round hole (the load and range problem). Saying “your former 4 place or 4-hour airplane is now a two place and 1 ½-hour airplane” defines the problems with electrics.

UND is a perfect testing ground for a problem that nobody acknowledges for electric cars or airplanes—cold weather saps the life out of batteries. Minnesota considered an electric auto mandate (“hey, it kinda worked in California!”) but found that cold weather range was even MORE limited—up to 40%—max endurance in this case now becomes under an hour—even LESS if you want to use the cabin heater! And don’t forget that it gets even COLDER with altitude—better dress warm!

Congrats on the DA-40 for thinking this through (milked the “paper-only” wanna-bes) and Paul’s objective analysis.

Jim Hanson

