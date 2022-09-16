Top Letters And Comments, September 16, 2022

A Bucketful Of Blues

Flying is an endeavor that is remarkably good at reminding you that you are not quite the Sky God you secretly imagine yourself to be.

What I want to know is why are those perfect landings, the ones where you can barely feel the wheels spin up, only occur when there are no witnesses…

David G.

John’s Law states that the severity and degree of stupidity of an event is directly proportional to the quantity of observers of said event. (I made that up – mostly from years of experience). Had no one been there to witness the bucket lid fail, it would have most likely supported him (i.e. if a tree falls in the woods, and no one is there to hear it…). And as for motorcycles, I relate a recent event that my son witnessed first-hand. He pulled into a parking spot, along with my just-4-year-old grandson, at a convenience store. Moments later, a beautiful BMW bike pulled in beside him and the rider proceeded to dump the thing onto the pavement. Fortunately, only his pride was hurt, and it took both adults to right the beast. As the rider collected his thoughts (and what little remaining pride that existed), my grandson announced boldly, “You are supposed to put your feet down first!”

John B.

It has been said that “The basis of all humor is the misfortunes of others”–and you’ve certainly proved that adage!

Love the alliteration and obscure references–causes one to stop and consider the reference, and to re-read the passage–resulting in MULTIPLE LAUGHS.

MORE, PLEASE!

Jim H.

Non-Published Approaches

Shortly after I’d checked out on radar at a joint-use facility, I was scheduled to work my first mid by myself. As I was relieving the second-shift controller, he was vectoring a pilot to the ILS approach for the second time on a foggy night that was getting worse. As soon as the relief briefing was complete, the pilot had a hard time staying on the localizer. I offered and the pilot accepted an ASR approach, and between my guidance and the controller I was relieving, who went to the radar room and expanded the scope for fine guidance while I watched the entire airspace on the D-Brite, we were able to get him safely on the ground. More than once in my 24 years there, we were able to save pilots with an ASR, so it’s a good tool to have.

Dave S.

Poll: Should The FAA And NTSB Do More About High-Profile Flightseeing Accidents?