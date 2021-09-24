Top Letters And Comments, September 24, 2021

Good Gravy, There’s Another Paul?

It was great to read your story, Paul, and learn about that voice. I have been flying through Paul N.’s sector frequently the past few years and got to know the voice and appreciate his expertise. I was flying there the other week and heard many other pilots express their best wishes to Paul on frequency. I didn’t know what the occasion was but now I know it was all about his retirement. With so many people wishing him well, it was surely a sign of their respect and appreciation for his professional service over the years.

Frank Arrison

As an N90 alum, I had the distinct pleasure of both working with (albeit we were in different sectors) and working (providing ATC services) for Paul. Your description of Paul is very accurate! A consummate professional and just the nicest guy you could ever hope to meet! Fair winds and clear skies, Paul! Hope you’re enjoying your retirement half as much as I’m enjoying mine!

Brian Fallon

Fantastic! Not only super controller, but super pilot also! My controller retirement, however, only allowed me to feed mogas into a 4 gph Aeronca. Paul may have been permitted to continue past age 56 because of the year in which he hired into FAA. I can’t remember if it was ’83 or ’86, but hiring before then, you were exempt from the mandatory age 56 thing. I was and I told them if they didn’t treat me good, I was going to continue vectoring until I was drooling all over the scope.

Roger Anderson

Rolls-Royce Flies Electric Prototype

Rolls Royce made an excellent choice to work with Jon Sharp of Nemesis Racing installing their electric motor/battery/ESC in an NXT. 300mph will be an easy goal to achieve with their current combo. Once reliability and cooling parameters are met, I would not be surprised to see this airplane at Reno. It could be contender within the sport class and the unlimited. I believe 400+ is well within striking distance for the Spirit of Innovation. This airplane is worth following.

Jim Holdeman

KITPLANES’ Video: SubSonex Jet Flight

Thanks for the ride, Paul! How cool is that… I want one, now… ok, next life maybe. 😉

Some outside footage of the jet in flight would have elevated the vid to perfection, but again, I sure enjoyed the ride!

Dan

