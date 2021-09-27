Short Final: Alien Intercept

During the peak of last summer’s pandemic there was not a lot of air traffic or radio traffic with commercial travel being at a near standstill. I was flying into Santa Fe, New Mexico, and was talking with Albuquerque Center when I heard another pilot call in.

Pilot: “Albuquerque Center, N1234. It looks like my clearance is going to take me over Area 51. Is that okay?”

Albuquerque Center: “Don’t you want to see the aliens?”

There was a pause, and then:

Pilot: “Sure … I guess.”

Albuquerque Center (laughing): “N1234, that’s okay. Denver Center will clear up your routing—no need to worry about an alien intercept.”

Kevin Browne

San Antonio, TX