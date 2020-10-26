Short Final: Approach Performance

Not long ago during my instrument training, my very accomplished instructor and I were doing a VOR 14 Approach at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport (KMFD). After completing the missed approach the tower controller came on the radio to say, “That was a very good job on the approach.”

Somewhat surprised my instructor said, “Gee they have never said that when I’ve made an approach.”

I comforted him by telling him what a great instructor he is and that the tower controller really knows his stuff.

We had great fun with this at our home base with our pilot friends.

Robert Neiderhouser

Mt. Vernon, OH