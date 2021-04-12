Short Final: Bet On It

While flying cross country from South Carolina to California we planned a stop in Reno, Nevada.
I complained to the controller when he released me for the visual approach 7000 feet above and just five miles from the airport.
Flying into Reno is like flying into a bowl, this was my first time in (on a gusty day) and the Comanche does not have speed brakes.
Well, he gave me a series of vectors to bleed off the first 2000 feet before beginning the approach. See the image above left.
I should have run into the first casino and bet “8” on the roulette wheel.
James “Gary” Gray
Simpsonville, SC