Short Final: CTAF Etiquette

My friend Ron has several pet peeves regarding radio etiquette on CTAF. I was inbound to our home base Charlotte‑Monroe Executive Airport when I heard him on frequency one afternoon and decided to see how many of his pet peeves I could check off in one transmission:
“Monroe traffic, Skyhawk 2055E is turning left final (1) for Runway zero five (2) for full stop landing and taxi back to line up and wait (3). Any traffic in the area please advise (4).”
(1) You can’t turn left or right final. There is only a turn to final.
(2) “Zero Five” isn’t painted on the runway. It’s only the number 5.
(3) You don’t “Line up and wait” at a non‑towered field.
(4) The AIM specifically states not to say this! You should be listening prior to making your call.
Elliott Cox
Clover, SC
I used to wonder about the “left final” point: there is a left and right crosswind, downwind and base, but only one final.
But, for someone looking for traffic, it’s somewhat useful to know if you’re turning from left base to final, or right base to final – it helps to clarify where to look. If you’re in a low-wing airplane turning right base to final and someone calls out a left base to final, you are going to want to perk right up.
So, the full (pedantic) phrasing would be “turning left base to final”. But, if you say “turning left final” you communicate the same information and tie up marginally less airtime.
So, I’d give that one a thumbs up, not down. It’s useful and brief.