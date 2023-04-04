Short Final: Early Departure

I had an early departure planned the next morning from my towered home airport, but I forgot what time the tower opened. I wanted to know so I could plan to get my clearance from them or know if I’d need to get it remotely. Since I was taxiing in the evening before, I just asked.

Me: “Tower, sorry, but I’ve forgotten. What time do you open in the morning?”

Tower: “Why? Are you gonna bring us Starbucks?”

Me: “No, I’ve got an early departure and I need to know where I’ll get my clearance.”

Tower: “We open at seven.”

Me: “Okay. I’ll probably call you for my clearance from the end of the runway.”

Tower: “My coworker here says he’s opening in the morning, so he’ll be on the watch for you.”

Me: “Okay. Thanks.”

Tower: “Oh, and he said if you bring Starbucks, he’ll actually give you your clearance … and maybe even a better one.”

Sal Cruz

Watsonville, California