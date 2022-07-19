Short Final: Four‑Legged Varmint

I have flown Lears for many years for a company whose callsign is Coyote. One day when we had been vectored towards the airport and then handed off to Tower:

Tower: “Coyote 123, cleared for the visual Runway xx.”

Me: “Cleared visual Runway xx. Coyote 123.”

Second aircraft: “Tower, N12345 has runway in sight.”

Tower: “N12345, report preceding Learjet in sight.”

N12345: “We have the four‑legged varmint in sight. (Laughter)”

Tower: “N12345, follow the Coyote. Cleared visual Runway xx.”

Trudi Enge

El Paso, Texas