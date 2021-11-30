Short Final: Horizontal Or Vertical

My home airport is KAPA, which used to be Arapahoe County Airport but is now Centennial Airport in the south metropolitan area of Denver, Colorado.

One day I was flying my Super Decathlon and I was entering a right downwind to Runway 17 Right. I was overtaking a slower 172 ahead in the pattern. Tower came on frequency saying “18 Echo, do a 360 for spacing.”

“Roger that, tower,” I replied. “Would you prefer that 360 horizontal or vertical or even longitudinal?”

Tower was silent for a few seconds. “Ahhh, 18 Echo … ahhh … horizontal would be just fine.”

Drew Chitiea

Centennial, CO