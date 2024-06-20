Short Final: Location, Location, Location

Many years ago, I was on a midsummer drive in the country when I spotted a few Cubs, Champs and other vintage light airplanes in the distance flying in circles at low altitude. It looked like they were dropping something. Sensing something fun going on, I headed in that direction and was able to locate the small grass-strip airport they were flying over.
I could see there was a friendly gathering in progress, and there were a couple of official-looking guys with clipboards standing by a vintage military vehicle parked at the edge of the runway next to the windsock. I wandered over and asked them what was happening.
“We’re in the middle of a flour-bombing contest.” Sure enough, I could see a half-dozen or so well-dispersed stains of white powder scattered up and down the runway. “What are they aiming for?” I asked. One of them casually gestured his clipboard toward the vehicle we were all standing right next to. A little surprised, I started to move away as I saw an Aeronca Champ lining up to start its Pillsbury bomb run. The other guy said, “I wouldn’t be too worried. This is probably the safest spot on the whole airport.”
I participated in one of those about 50 years ago. If only Cessna had equipped their planes with bombsights, I could have won. Nobody hit the Arizona National Guard tank, not with flour, anyway. My bombadier may have hit it with his eyeglasses, however. We’ll never know.
At about the same time @kpschroer was making his bombing run, I was invited to make a run at the local flying club. Never having dropped anything out of an airplane, it didn’t dawn on me that the thrust of an O-470 could blow a bag of flour a half a mile or more. The second run was much better…idle thrust and at least it landed in the airport boundary.
It’s doable. In an ultralight at 50 mph and 50 ft I could reasonably hit a 4×8 plywood.
SOMETIMES.
That’s something you don’t see all that often anymore or at least I’ve not. Years ago in the 80’s I had a Cub and these events would pop off every now and then. They had old car tires painted white. Had to fly not less that 50 feet AGL and drop a flour bag. Closest to the tire won…bragging rights, no prize. Was always fun and a challenge.
What’s the Statute of Limitation on admitting to something like the imaginary flour bombing of something resembling an Interstate highway to see the patterns the flour makes after an equally imaginary semi-truck rolls over the spot? 🤔 #Fiction #NeverActuallyHappened #AnyResemblenceIsPurelyCoincidental
One factor in this contest is probably flour-bag aerodynamic accuracy. A solution might be to put the flour in a ballistically shaped container with stabilizing fins. I agree that development of such an improvement is not a high priority program in aviation design!