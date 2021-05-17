Short Final: Phonetic Alphabet

I was cruising along one day when I heard the following:

Center: “1JT turn right heading 120.”

1JL: “120 1JL .”

1JT: “Center, I think another aircraft responded to the heading for 1JT.”

Center: “OK heading is 120 for 1JT only.”

Loud squealing

Center: “Alright 1 uh Justin Timberlake, you fly heading 120.”

1JT: “120 1 Justin Timberlake.”

Center: “And 1 Jennifer Lopez, you continue direct destination.”

1JL: “Direct destination, 1 Jennifer Lopez.”

Sometimes we need a better phonetic alphabet I guess?

Adam Nance

Greensboro, NC