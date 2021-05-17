Short Final: Phonetic Alphabet

I was cruising along one day when I heard the following:
Center: “1JT turn right heading 120.”
1JL: “120 1JL .”
1JT: “Center, I think another aircraft responded to the heading for 1JT.”
Center: “OK heading is 120 for 1JT only.”
Loud squealing
Center: “Alright 1 uh Justin Timberlake, you fly heading 120.”
1JT: “120 1 Justin Timberlake.”
Center: “And 1 Jennifer Lopez, you continue direct destination.”
1JL: “Direct destination, 1 Jennifer Lopez.”
Sometimes we need a better phonetic alphabet I guess?
Adam Nance
Greensboro, NC