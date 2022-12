One day when I was talking to Point Mugu Approach we had the following exchange:

Point Mugu Approach: “CUP567, question for you if you have a moment. In how many miles could you dump a couple thousand feet? Just curious. I have a trainee here arguing with me and I want to prove a point.”

CUP567: “I’d say you could drop a few thousand feet in five to seven miles.”

Point Mugu Approach: “You just bought me lunch. I appreciate it.”

Stan Levy

Arcadia, California