Flying to Long Island’s Republic Airport (KFRG) one dark night, heavy rain appeared out of what appeared to be a clear sky.

To break up the boredom on what had been a very quiet frequency for quite some time, I said, “Hey, where did all this rain come from?”

An unknown voice forced into an unnaturally deep tone came back from some other aircraft: “From God, son, from God!”

Don Berman

Reno, Nevada