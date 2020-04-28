Short Final: Rough Landing

Two years ago, my fiancee and I were chaperoning my 94‑year‑old grandparents on a Delta Airline flight to a vacation destination. Grandma walks just fine, but my World War II Marine veteran grandpa had to use a wheel chair around the terminal and an aisle chair (skinny little wheel chair that fits in the aisle between airplane seats) to get to his seat.

There was a hefty crosswind at the destination and we landed rather hard (just like I always do in my Tri‑Pacer). As we were heading down the aisle to exit, the Captain took a look at my grandpa in his wheel chair and said, “Boy, I hope that wasn’t because of my landing!”

Jeff Muehl

Detroit, MI