In Alaska, runway obstructions can be different. And large. Yes, there are the usual bears and moose. But sometimes it’s really big:

Last December, the following NOTAM was part of the ATIS at Ketchikan International Airport:

“Notices to Airman, there is a sunken ship in the Ketchikan harbor, East‑west seaplane lane, on the west end.”

Mark Helmericks

Anchorage, AK