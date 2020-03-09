Short Final: Slow For Spacing

One day on my way to Nashville, I overheard the following:

American 1234: “Good morning Atlanta Center. American 1234 checking in. Out of 23 for 12 thousand.”

Atlanta Center: “Good morning American 1234, say indicated airspeed.”

American 1234: “320 knots.”

Atlanta Center: “For spacing into Charlotte, I need you to slow to 260 knots.”

American 1234: “Aw, man, you’re killing me.”

Atlanta Center: “So, do you remember the old saying, ‘It hurts me as much as it hurts you?’”

American 1234: “Yes.”

Atlanta Center: “Sorry, it doesn’t apply today!”

Patrick Jebaily

Florence, SC