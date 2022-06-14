Short Final: Slower Than A Helicopter?

Last summer, I was flying around the western edge of the New York Class B talking to NY Approach. He called out business jet traffic arriving at Teterboro to me first and then:

Approach: BizJet123, traffic 12 o’clock, 3 miles, a helicopter at 3500.

BizJet: Not in sight, looking for the traffic.

Me: I’m not a helicopter, I’m a Maule, single engine taildragger.

Approach: Previous controller had you in as a helicopter, I’ll fix that.

Unidentified Voice: He’s actually slower than a helicopter.

Corey Lanum