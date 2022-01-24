Short Final: Static

Heard while transitioning NorCal Approach airspace near Sacramento:
Cessna 12345: (Broken, garbled transmission)
NorCal: “I believe that was Cessna 12345; you’re coming in unreadable. Do you have another radio you can try?”
(Pause)
Cessna 12345: “NorCal approach, how do you read Cessna 12345 now?”
NorCal: “Loud and clear now, your other radio was just static.”
Cessna 12345: “Thanks for that. Yeah, we tossed that radio out the window already.”
William Cole
Petaluma, California
I always thought that one was in violation for throwing things out of an aircraft. With the exception of flour bombing. )