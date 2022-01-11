Short Final: Unable

On a bumpy day near New York City, we heard the following exchange:

Diamond 8DS: “New York Approach, Diamond Eight Delta Sierra. I’m getting continuous moderate turbulence at 5000. Request 6000. It looks like I’ll be on top at six.”

New York Approach: “Diamond Eight Delta Sierra. Unable 6000. Maintain 5000.”

Diamond 8DS: “Maintain 5000, Eight Delta Sierra.”

A few minutes later:

New York Approach: “Diamond Eight Delta Sierra. Change to my frequency 133.75.”

Diamond 8DS: “New York Approach: Diamond Eight Delta Sierra. Unable to change frequencies right now. I can’t keep my hand on the radio knob in this turbulence.”

New York Approach: “Diamond Eight Delta Sierra. Climb and maintain 6000.”

Diamond 8DS: “6000. Change to 133.75. Eight Delta Sierra.”

Oliver Aetna

Wickford, Rhode Island