Short Final: Vectors

On a recent LightHawk flight, we were approaching Willow Run, Michigan, just before sunset. The weather was clear enough for a visual approach to 23, but with the hour and the abundance of airports we hadn’t seen before, we thought it would be a good idea to utilize the RNAV 23 to make sure we were landing at the airport where we intended to land.

Us: “Detroit Approach, Citation 77E. We’re unfamiliar. Request vectors to the RNAV 23.”

Detroit Approach: “Citation 77E, that’s a real long way. You’d be very familiar by the time you landed. How about vectors to final instead?” We accepted.

Gabrielle Adelman

Watsonville, California