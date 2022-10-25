Short Final: Whisky Golf

Several years ago, I offered to take my young adult son and two of his friends in my Cirrus and drop them off at the beach. After the required defueling (Ugh), we took off for the 30‑minute flight. My son let one of his friends, Brian, sit in the front with me so he could try flying. But before Brian got to try his hand at flying, I naturally was on the radio, with all the passengers listening. My tail number ends in 6WG. So, after one of my radio calls, Brian pops up and says, “Whisky and Golf, two of my favorite things!”

Dan Callow

Highland, Maryland