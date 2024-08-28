Aviation NewsBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Short Final: Who’s There?

From AVweb reader Bob Wood:

Recently, my private pilot student and I were returning to Aurora State Airport (KUAO) in Oregon, from a lesson. At the 10-nm mark, he properly contacted the tower with "KUAO Tower, [N-tail number], 10 miles northwest, with Mathew."
Tower responded, "[N-tail number], I'm sure Mathew is very nice, but information Mike is current." To steal a phrase from years past, "Students say the darndest things."

