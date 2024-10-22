NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Short Final: Squawk This

If the FAA had meant birds to fly, it would have given them electrical systems.

Editorial Staff
Editorial Staff

From IFR Magazine reader Chris St. Germain

On a nice fall afternoon, I was returning to my home airport after a Missouri Pilots Association board meeting. I heard Kansas City Center give a fellow member who was 10 minutes ahead of me a traffic advisory as we were nearing Kansas City:

Center: “Warrior 1234, be advised numerous targets maneuvering 12 o’clock, 15 miles.”

Warrior: “Roger. Could those be migratory waterfowl?”

Center: “No, ma’am, not unless they’re equipped with transponders.”

Editorial Staff
Editorial StaffAVweb
Related Stories
Last Week’s Poll Results: Spying Drones Should Be Dealt With
FeaturesLast Week’s Poll Results: Spying Drones Should Be Dealt WithEditorial Staff
This Month In Aviation Safety: Fatality Rates Improving
FeaturesThis Month In Aviation Safety: Fatality Rates ImprovingEditorial Staff
Short Final: Identity Crisis
FeaturesShort Final: Identity CrisisEditorial Staff
Last Week’s Poll Results: Not Many Maydays
FeaturesLast Week’s Poll Results: Not Many MaydaysEditorial Staff
This Month In Aviation Consumer: Dynon Skyview For Barons
FeaturesThis Month In Aviation Consumer: Dynon Skyview For BaronsLarry Anglisano
Short Final: A ‘Swivel-Head’ Kinda Day
FeaturesShort Final: A ‘Swivel-Head’ Kinda DayEditorial Staff