Short Final: Squawk This
If the FAA had meant birds to fly, it would have given them electrical systems.
From IFR Magazine reader Chris St. Germain
On a nice fall afternoon, I was returning to my home airport after a Missouri Pilots Association board meeting. I heard Kansas City Center give a fellow member who was 10 minutes ahead of me a traffic advisory as we were nearing Kansas City:
Center: “Warrior 1234, be advised numerous targets maneuvering 12 o’clock, 15 miles.”
Warrior: “Roger. Could those be migratory waterfowl?”
Center: “No, ma’am, not unless they’re equipped with transponders.”
