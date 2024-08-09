A Better AVweb Experience Is On The Way
You may have noticed changes to the appearance of AVweb in the past few days as a result of upgrading our Web platform. As these things usually go, there are some glitches and loss of functionality and we're working to address those as quickly as we can. Among the casualties is the comments section but it will be coming back better than ever very soon. You can help by emailing me at rniles@avweb.com if you see something that doesn't work, you just don't like, or think would work better in a different way. Thanks for your patience.
Russ Niles
Editor-in-Chief
AVweb
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
