Short Final: Guilty Conscience?

A hard landing can do that for you.

Credit: Piper Tri-Pacer Facebook page

“My fiancé and I were chaperoning my 94-year-old grandparents on a flight to a vacation destination. Grandma walks just fine, but my World War II Marine veteran Grandpa had to use a wheelchair to get to his seat.

“There was a hefty crosswind and we landed rather hard (just like I always do in my Tri-Pacer). As we were heading down the aisle to exit, the Captain took a look at my Grandpa in his wheelchair and said, ‘Boy, I hope that wasn’t because of my landing!’”

--From IFR Magazine reader Jeff Muehl

