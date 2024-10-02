Short Final: ‘Out-Of-Control’ Traffic
Sometimes, the overview makes it worse.
From an IFR Magazine reader who prefers to remain anonymous:
Overheard on an ATC Center frequency near Toronto, close to rush hour for highway traffic:
ATC: "Air Canada XYZ, expect Runway 23."
Air Canada XYZ: "Roger, Runway 23 (without a pause) Aw crap!"
ATC: "Air Canada XYZ, is there a problem?"
Air Canada XYZ: "Sorry about that, no … uh yes, I just saw the traffic getting to my driveway and it’s a killer!"
ATC: (wryly) "Roger. Sounds like you need a longer driveway."
