Short Final: Optical Illusion?

The day before the opening of Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo this year, I stopped in at the local Publix supermarket for some provisions. The nice folks behind the counter asked if I was in town for the show, and I confessed I was.

I asked how they felt about the invasion of airplane people, and they quickly told me how excited they were that the show was taking place there. And they could watch the airshow from their backyard – for free!