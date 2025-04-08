NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Short Final: Optical Illusion?

The full spectrum of aviation appears at Sun ‘n Fun

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: Ahunt, via Wikimedia

The day before the opening of Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo this year, I stopped in at the local Publix supermarket for some provisions. The nice folks behind the counter asked if I was in town for the show, and I confessed I was.

I asked how they felt about the invasion of airplane people, and they quickly told me how excited they were that the show was taking place there. And they could watch the airshow from their backyard – for free!

But I had to bite my lip when one of the women said how she was really amazed that “those ultraviolet planes” could actually fly.

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
