737 Carrying 132 People Crashes In Southern China

China Eastern Airlines Flight MU5735 crashed in the mountains in southern China’s Guangxi region on Monday. It is believed that 123 passengers and 9 crew members were onboard the Boeing 737-800. Rescue teams have reached the crash site, but no survivors have been found.

It has been reported that air traffic control lost contact with Flight MU5735 around an hour after takeoff. Flight tracking data show the aircraft descending approximately 8,000 meters (26,000 feet) in three minutes. Images of the accident site indicated that there was a significant post-crash fire. The domestic flight was travelling from Kunming to Guangzhou.

The accident aircraft was delivered to China Eastern Airlines in 2015. The airline grounded its Boeing 737-800 fleet following the crash. The Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) is investigating.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.