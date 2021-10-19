All Survive MD-87 Crash, Fire

A McDonnell Douglas MD-87 carrying 18 passengers and three crew members crashed during takeoff from Texas’ Houston Executive Airport (TME) at approximately 10:08 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Everyone onboard was safely evacuated from the aircraft, which was subsequently destroyed by a post-crash fire. Two individuals were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Both have since been released.

“The information we have at this time indicates that the plane did not attain altitude at the end of the runway and went across Morton Road, coming to a rest in the field just north of the airport, where it caught on fire,” Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said via Facebook.

According to officials, the fire has been extinguished. The aircraft, which is owned by 987 Investments, was reportedly traveling to Boston, Massachusetts. It is believed the plane overran the runway after attempting to abort takeoff. The NTSB has launched a go-team to investigate.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.