General Aviation Accident Bulletin

May 13, 2021, New Lenox, Ill.

Beech B24R Sierra

At 1117 Central time, the airplane was substantially damaged when it was landed on an Interstate highway following partial loss of engine power. The pilot and two passengers were seriously injured, and one passenger suffered minor injuries.

The pilot later stated the preflight inspection was unremarkable and the engine started without hesitation. The before-takeoff run-up was “smooth” with no issues noted. The takeoff and initial climbout were normal. During the climb, however, engine power dropped to about 1300 rpm without warning. The pilot’s efforts to restore full power were not successful and he executed a forced landing to the highway. The landing gear was extended once a landing was assured. On short final, he slowed the airplane to avoid a vehicle on the highway, resulting in a hard landing and landing gear collapse.

May 14, 2021, Pinckneyville, Ill.

Beech A36 Bonanza

The airplane was substantially damaged at 1500 Central time during an off-field landing following total loss of engine power. The pilot and passenger were not injured. Visual conditions prevailed.

While in cruise at 8000 feet MSL, the pilot noticed the engine oil pressure was fluctuating. The pilot initiated a divert to the nearest airport but the engine began to shake and lost total power. Unable to make the airport, the pilot executed a forced landing to a field. During the forced landing, the airplane’s nose landing gear impacted a ditch and collapsed, with the airplane coming to rest upright. Examination revealed a hole in the engine crankcase.

May 15, 2021, Whitewater, Wis.

Cirrus Design SR22

At about 2115 Central time, the airplane sustained substantial damage when its pilot activated the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System. The pilot and passenger were uninjured. Instrument conditions prevailed, and an IFR flight plan had been filed.

While in cruise, the pilot began receiving conflicting information from the flight instruments and digital flight information display. The turn coordinator and GPS were displaying opposite information, the heading bug was moving erratically, and “he felt as if he was flying in circles.” He determined he could not rely on the flight instruments and he elected to activate the airframe parachute system. The airplane came to rest in a stand of 60-foot-tall trees.

May 16, 2021, Lake Arrowhead, Calif.

Cessna 210 Centurion

The airplane was substantially damaged at about 1545 Pacific time in an off-airport landing following loss of engine power. The pilot and passenger were seriously injured. Visual conditions prevailed.

While climbing through 8500 feet MSL, the pilot noted partial loss of engine power. He contacted ATC and obtained nearby airport and weather information. While over mountainous terrain, the engine lost all power. Concerned he did not have sufficient altitude to clear rising terrain, he initiated a forced landing to a clearing on sloped terrain. The airplane subsequently collided with vegetation and came to rest upright on a steep slope.

