General Aviation Accident Bulletin, January 9, 2023

AVweb’s General Aviation Accident Bulletin is taken from the pages of our sister publication, Aviation Safety magazine. All the reports listed here are preliminary and include only initial factual findings about crashes. You can learn more about the final probable cause on the NTSB’s website at www.ntsb.gov. Final reports appear about a year after the accident, although some take longer. Find out more about Aviation Safety at www.aviationsafetymagazine.com.

October 1, 2022, Hermantown, Minn.

Cessna 172S Skyhawk SP

At 2317 Central time, the airplane was substantially damaged when it collided with terrain after an apparent loss of control in instrument conditions. The instrument-rated commercial pilot and two passengers sustained fatal injuries. An IFR flight plan had been filed.

As the flight taxied for takeoff, ATC advised local weather included “about ½-mile visibility” with cloud bases at 250 feet AGL. Winds were from 090 degrees at 14 knots, gusting to 18 knots. Runway visual range was greater than 6000 feet. The FAA’s ADS-B data show the flight departed Runway 09 at 2312, then turned on a southerly track while climbing to about 1750 feet MSL about a mile south of the departure runway.

The airplane then entered a tight left teardrop turn while climbing through 2000 feet MSL, continuing the turn 360 degrees until it was tracking about 270 degrees at 2800 feet. It then began a descent. The pilot acknowledged ATC’s frequency change, then the controller observed the airplane descending and asked him to confirm that he was climbing. There was no response and no further communication from the pilot. The airplane impacted the front roof of a two-story house at an elevation of 1400 feet MSL.

October 2, 2022, Clovis, N.M.

Piper PA-46-350P Malibu Mirage

The airplane was substantially damaged at about 1600 Mountain time when it contacted the ground during an attempted go-around. The pilot and passenger were not injured. Visual conditions prevailed.

The pilot later reported a crosswind blew the airplane off course during a practice ILS approach to Runway 04. He aborted the approach, applied full engine power and retracted the landing gear and wing flaps. However, the airplane did not gain altitude or airspeed as expected. The pilot subsequently felt the airplane buffet and lowered the nose, maneuvering it to a gear-up landing to an open field adjacent to the runway. The airplane came to rest upright; a post-accident fire ensued.

October 2, 2022, Perma, Mon.

Scoda Aeronautica Super Petrel LS

At about 0900 Central time, the amphibious light sport aircraft was substantially damaged when it struck a power line while maneuvering at low altitude over a river. The solo pilot sustained fatal injuries. Visual conditions prevailed.

The accident airplane was part of a flight of two, which departed around 0800. The other aircraft’s pilot reported the accident airplane abruptly pitched up, descended to the right and impacted the water. It was later determined the accident airplane collided with a power transmission line that spanned the river. The surviving pilot stated he did not see the power line prior to the other airplane impacting it.

October 2, 2022, Boulder City, Nev.

Cessna 182C Skylane

The airplane was substantially damaged at about 2000 Pacific time when it was intentionally ditched into Lake Mead after its engine failed. The pilot and passenger were not injured. Night visual conditions prevailed.

While cruising at 11,000 feet MSL, the pilot declared an emergency with ATC after observing declining engine oil pressure. After turning toward a divert airport, oil pressure dropped to zero and the engine lost all power. They found themselves over Lake Mead and circled under a lit moon while preparing for the ditching. After the airplane splashed down, it nosed over and came to rest inverted. The occupants swam about 200 yards to shore, where they were later rescued.

This article originally appeared in the January 2023 issue of Aviation Safety magazine.

