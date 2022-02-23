No Injuries Reported In National Guard Blackhawk Accident

No injuries have been reported in a landing accident involving two Utah National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters on Tuesday. The accident occurred near Utah’s Mineral Basin at approximately 9:30 a.m. local time. According to officials, the aircraft were involved in a routine winter mountain training exercise at the time of the accident.

“As they landed, the snow kicked up and the aircraft probably lost sight of the ground,” Utah National Guard’s Aviation Public Affairs Officer Jared Jones said during a press conference. “We know that there were portions of the rotor blade that separated from the helicopter and struck the second helicopter that was also on short final to land. Fortunately, the second helicopter landed quickly.”

The accident occurred in an approved landing zone on U.S. Forest Service land outside of the Snowbird Ski Resort about 28 miles from Salt Lake City. The exact number of crew members onboard has not been made public. A damage assessment is underway and the cause of the accident is under investigation. All National Guard training flights have been canceled pending a safety review.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.