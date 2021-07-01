NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt Retires

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chairman Robert Sumwalt retired from government service on Wednesday after nearly 15 years with the Board. NTSB Member Jennifer Homendy has been nominated to succeed him in the position. Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg will serve as the Board’s acting chairman pending Homendy’s confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

“The NTSB’s role is extremely important: by conducting thorough investigations, our work helps prevent accidents and crashes, reduces injuries, and saves lives,” said Sumwalt. “I’ve been honored to be part of this great agency, and to have served with the dedicated men and women of the NTSB.”

First appointed to the NTSB in 2006, Sumwalt took over as the NTSB’s 14th Chairman in August 2017 and was nominated for a second term in August 2019. According to the NTSB, he responded to 36 accident sites during his time with the Board. A pilot for 32 years, Sumwalt has accumulated more than 14,000 flight hours and worked for airlines including Piedmont and US Airways.