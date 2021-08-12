Senate Confirms Homendy As NTSB Chair

The U.S. Senate confirmed Jennifer Homendy as the 15th Chair of the of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Monday. She was nominated for the position following the retirement of former NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt last May. Homendy has served on the board since August 2018 and was reconfirmed for a five-year term in 2019.

“No words come close to describing how grateful and honored I am right now,” Homendy said via Twitter on Monday. “More to come but tonight I focus on preparing for a Board meeting tomorrow re preventing turbulence-related injuries in Part 121 air carrier ops.”

Homendy served as a staff director for the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials from 2004 to 2018. She has also held positions with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the Transportation Trades Department of the AFL-CIO and the American Iron and Steel Institute. Homendy is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University.