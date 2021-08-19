2022 Aviation Design Challenge Registration Opens

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) has officially opened registration for its annual Aviation Design Challenge high school competition. Now in its tenth year, the Aviation Design Challenge is aimed at promoting “careers in aviation and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in U.S. high schools …” According to GAMA, more than 600 teams have competed in the competition since it was first held.

“We are excited to once again open registration for GAMA’s annual Aviation Design Challenge, especially as the program enters its landmark tenth year,” said GAMA CEO Pete Bunce. “This valuable program provides students with the opportunity to learn about the science of flight, the mechanics of creating aircraft and the exciting career opportunities available in the general aviation industry.”

To participate in the Aviation Design Challenge, teams complete GAMA’s six-week “Fly to Learn” curriculum, then apply what they’ve learned to modifying a virtual aircraft for a specific mission profile using X-Plane-powered software. Winners are decided in a virtual fly-off where judges evaluate the designs based on factors such as aerodynamics and performance. Prizes include an all-expenses-paid general aviation experience for the team placing first and a STEM Lab Camp provided by Redbird Flight Simulations for the second-place team.