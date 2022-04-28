Sporty’s Updates Sport Pilot Training Module

Sporty’s has released an updated and expanded Sport Pilot training module for its Learn to Fly course. Aimed at student pilots training in Light Sport Aircraft (LSAs), the Sporty’s Sport Pilot Course update adds new video segments on topics including modern weather resources, normal and special-use airspace, how to use ForeFlight for airspace and weather planning, tips for flying with glass cockpit flight instruments, how to plan a cross country with a nav log and how to use ADS-B transponders and datalink weather. It also includes test prep questions and answers, checkride prep flashcards and a library of FAA publications.

“With the boom in backcountry flying and LSA kitplanes, we’ve seen renewed interest in Sport Pilot training,” said Sporty’s Academy vice president Bret Koebbe. “Our latest update makes Sporty’s course an all-in-one training solution for anyone pursuing this exciting part of general aviation.”

The Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course is priced at $279, which covers lifetime access and updates. It can be accessed online and via iOS and Android devices, smart TVs and Apple CarPlay with course progress automatically synching across devices. The company offers a free course demo at sportys.com/discover.