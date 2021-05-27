FAA Establishes Pilot Records Database

The FAA has adopted a rule establishing an electronic Pilot Records Database and requiring air carriers and some other operators to report pilots’ employment history, training and qualifications to that database. Along with FAA pilot certificate information, summaries of unsatisfactory pilot applications for new certificates or ratings and records of accidents, incidents and enforcement actions, the database will include pilot drug and alcohol records, employers’ final disciplinary action records, records concerning separation of employment and verification of pilots’ motor vehicle driving records. The database will be maintained by the FAA.

“It has been a long journey for the families of Colgan Flight 3407, but their tireless advocacy and continued engagement with the FAA has made this database a reality,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “With it, employers will be able to quickly and thoroughly make informed hiring decisions to keep our skies safe.”

The final rule (PDF) will take effect 60 days after it is published in the Federal Register. Operators will have three years and 90 days following the publication date to fully comply with the rule. The FAA is expected to publish an accompanying advisory circular that will “offer additional resources to support industry adoption and use of the database.”