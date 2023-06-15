FAA To Require Secondary Flight Deck Barrier

The FAA has issued a new rule that will require a secondary barrier on the flight deck of some new commercial airplanes. Designed to “protect flight decks from intrusion when the flight deck door is open,” the rule (PDF) affects operators conducting Part 121 passenger-carrying operations. It applies specifically to transport category airplanes manufactured two years or more after the rule’s effective date, which will be determined based on when it is officially published in the Federal Register.

“Every day, pilots and flight crews transport millions of Americans safely—and today we are taking another important step to make sure they have the physical protections they deserve,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

The FAA estimates that the purchase and installation of a secondary barrier will run $35,000. The rule also stipulates that aircraft manufacturers must install secondary flight deck barriers on commercial aircraft produced after it goes into effect. Proposed in 2022, the rule stems from requirements laid out the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018.