FAA To Require Secondary Flight Deck Barrier

The FAA has issued a new rule that will require a secondary barrier on the flight deck of some new commercial airplanes. Designed to “protect flight decks from intrusion when the flight deck door is open,” the rule (PDF) affects operators conducting Part 121 passenger-carrying operations. It applies specifically to transport category airplanes manufactured two years or more after the rule’s effective date, which will be determined based on when it is officially published in the Federal Register.
“Every day, pilots and flight crews transport millions of Americans safely—and today we are taking another important step to make sure they have the physical protections they deserve,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.
The FAA estimates that the purchase and installation of a secondary barrier will run $35,000. The rule also stipulates that aircraft manufacturers must install secondary flight deck barriers on commercial aircraft produced after it goes into effect. Proposed in 2022, the rule stems from requirements laid out the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018.
Who remembers the pre 911 days when a passenger could ask the flight attendant if they could visit the flight deck once above 10,000′ and almost always get permission?
I recall many times sitting awestruck in a jump seat or huddled elsewhere in the cockpit enjoying the goings on.
Once I flew from Miami to JFK at night on a deadhead flight. I was injured while diving in the Keys (bit by a Morey of all things) and was miserable and needed to go home ASAP. The airline put me on the deadhead. I was the only passenger. I spent the whole flight above 10,000′ up front. I was a pre-student pilot at that time.
I would tell the FA that I was a pilot/physician. Not sure if that helped but would provide an inkling of an idea I would be able to behave and appreciate the privilege.
Unfortunately there are a lot of things that went away after 9/11 with aviation. There are others that went away having nothing to do with 9/11 (local sightseeing rides). I’ll bet these “things” that have gone away is a big reason less and less young people are wanting to get into aviation. How many persons actually are able to just go to the airport to watch planes takeoff and land. I know my home airport did away with the observation decks years ago in the name of security. To be honest with all of the cockpit barriers now in place and this new requirement coming, I’m surprised the pilot uniform hasn’t disappeared as well, after all how many times do passengers actually see the cockpit crew anymore during or after the flight.
When we were kids we would ride our bikes to EWR (very hazardous, no reasonable access other than highways and crowded intersections; God bless a kid on a Sting-Ray) and go into the terminal to watch the planes. There was an observation area, I’ doubt it’s still there.
As a kid I got to see the business end of the plane several times as my Dad was a gate agent for TWA and he knew all the crews out of PHL.
But this is so stupid. 22 years ago the first two aircraft were successfully hijacked and used to attack targets on the ground. The third aircraft was taken down by the people on the plane because they knew how it was going to end. It hasn’t happened since.
If you think about it, this does nothing to protect the passengers on the plane. If anything it means a fighter pilot won’t have to live with the memory of shooting down a civilian airliner. Just allow the pilots to be armed again.
I thought pilots are already allowed to carry?