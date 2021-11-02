New Medical Requirements Proposed For Commercial Balloon Pilots

The FAA has proposed a new rule that would require commercial hot air balloon pilots to hold second-class medical certificates when operating for hire. As the regulations stand, balloon pilots are exempt from the medical requirement under 14 CFR 61.3(c)(2)(vi). According to the agency, the change will address the directive laid out in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 to revise medical certification standards for commercial balloon pilots along with an NTSB recommendation to remove the exemption.
“Balloon pilots are responsible for the safety of their passengers,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “This proposed rule would ensure that balloon pilots meet the same medical requirements as pilots of other commercial aircraft.”
As the proposed rule (PDF) is currently written, the new requirement would not apply to pilots conducting flight training in balloons. The agency is expected to publish the official draft of the rule in the Federal Register this month. Once published, the rule will be open for public comment for 60 days.
In general I am always against all things government but I can see this as possibly making sense.
Prior to signing on to the idea I’d want evidence that there have been events involving loss of life that occurred due to a medical incapacitation AND that could have been prevented by ordering medicals on the balloon pilots.
Of note to many Avweb readers is that the rule also includes a technical amendment that expands BasicMed to persons not acting as PIC—notably safety pilots.
I own and fly balloons–AND ultralights, gliders, helicopters, seaplanes, and turbine airplanes–This is my 60th year of flying, and I’m an FBO with 52 years of experience, and have given over 8000 hours of flight instruction. I can think of NO instance where a pilot of a balloon was medically incapacitated and caused a fatality–DESPITE the fact that many balloon pilots (AND ultralight pilots, AND Sport pilots, AND glider pilots) engage in the sport BECAUSE they are unable to get a medical certificate. NO regulation, and a safety record no different than pilots with a medical.
There was similar unfounded “concern” that ultralight pilots and Light Sport pilots would be falling out of the skies due to lack of a medical certificate. Didn’t happen. There was similar “concern” that the “Driver’s License Medical” would also be the start of a wave of pilot incapacitation. Didn’t happen.
Closer to Private Pilot operations, GLIDER PILOTS have never needed a medical–and THEY haven’t been a problem, even with so-called “powered gliders” (including jet gliders).
As my medical examiner at Mayo Clinic quips–“Odds are good that you aren’t going to tip over TODAY–but tomorrow, ALL BETS ARE OFF! EVERY “concern” that the FAA has voiced about the need for medical certification by non-commercial pilots has proven false–FURTHER straining their credibility on OTHER aviation matters. Time to quit while they are ahead on this issue.
What’s NEXT–medical certificates for SKYDIVERS?
I would even go as far to say, how many pilots have *knowingly* avoided seeking medical treatment for a condition that would disqualify them for a 1-3rd class medical so they don’t have to report it on their medical application? We know this number is non-zero (e.g. the Germanwings pilot with depression). It’s possible that now requiring commercial balloon pilots to hold a 2nd class medical when they previously didn’t need any (and were free to seek medical treatment as necessary without having to worry about medical certification) will actually *decrease* safety.
That’s the sort of information I would want if I was making the decision. In order for me to promote medical certification I’d first want proof that there is a problem with balloon fatalities due to medical incapacitation that would have been PREVENTABLE with a certification process. I doubt this is the case.
BTW I’d LOVE a balloon ride someday.
When I lived in the Bay Area many years ago there was a balloon instructor in Byron who could sign off a lighter than air endorsement. I would have loved to have done that.
You watch, after this new requirement is implemented, next will be a requirement for commercial ballon pilots to be under a drug testing program, just like all other commercial pilots carrying paying passengers!
Got to remember the current administrator came from the airlines, the same airline organization that fought tooth and nail just like the FAA did against completely dropping the third class medical requirement.