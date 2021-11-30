ATP Certification Training Program Graduates 10,000th Student

ATP Flight School announced on Tuesday that Gretchen Leneski has become the 10,000th student to graduate from its Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program (ATP CTP). Based at the school’s ATP JETS Part 142 airline training center in Dallas, Texas, the program was first offered in 2015. According to ATP, it currently provides ATP CTP training for 10 regional airlines.

“The 10,000th ATP CTP graduate milestone achieved by ATP highlights increased hiring and need for airline pilots,” the company said. “Leveraging the capabilities of ATP JETS and its nationwide training centers, ATP is working with airlines on developing flexible, cost-effective pilot sourcing and training programs to meet future demand.”

ATP currently runs 70 flight schools across the country aimed at offering initial pilot certification for students looking to work at the airlines. It operates a fleet of 448 aircraft including Piper Archers, Cessna 172s and Piper Seminoles along with running 122 flight simulators. According to the company, its Airline Career Pilot Program can be completed in seven months by students starting with no experience.