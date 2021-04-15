ATP To Take Delivery Of New Archer TXs

ATP Flight School is expected to take delivery of 25 Piper Archer TX training aircraft this year, according to an announcement from Piper on Thursday. The new Archers are part of a 100-aircraft order placed by ATP in 2018. The deal, which is valued at $37 million, is the second 100-aircraft order Piper has gotten from ATP.

“We are delighted with ATP’s continued confidence in Piper Aircraft and our trainer products as they expand their business,” said Piper vice president of sales, marketing and customer support Ron Gunnarson. “Their consistent pace of aircraft orders and deliveries is at testament to the training equipment that we manufacture but also an indication that demand for commercial pilots is returning as the pandemic begins to subside.”

ATP has 59 flight training centers across the U.S. It currently operates a fleet of 425 aircraft including 155 Piper Archer TXs, 180 Cessna 172 Skyhawks and 90 Piper PA-44 Seminoles. Founded in 1984, the company focuses on training students “for professional pilot careers with airlines.”