Cirrus Delivers First United Aviate Academy Trainer

Cirrus Aircraft has delivered the first United Aviate Academy SR Series TRAC20 training aircraft as part of a 25 aircraft order placed by the school last February. The order also includes options for up to 50 additional TRAC20 aircraft to be used for initial pilot training at the academy. The United Aviate Academy got its start in February 2020 when United Airlines purchased Westwind School of Aeronautics as an expansion of its Aviate pilot development and recruitment program.

“Cirrus Aircraft is proud to work with United Aviate Academy to provide the next generation of United Airlines pilots with a fleet of advanced training aircraft built with the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System,” said Cirrus Aircraft CEO Zean Nielsen. “Together, we are introducing more people to aviation and providing new opportunities for underrepresented populations by removing barriers and supporting new programs like United Aviate Academy.”

As previously reported by AVweb, United Aviate Academy welcomed its first class of students in December 2021. The academy offers a one-year ab initio training program at Arizona’s Phoenix Goodyear Airport (GYR) after which graduates can build time at partner schools and Part 135 operators before moving to a United Express carrier. United reports that it intends to hire more than 10,000 pilots and train around 5,000 students at the Aviate Academy over the next ten years.